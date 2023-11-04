Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Holdings Trimmed by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co lowered its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LIN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,287,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,187,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768,390 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,984,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,103,185,000 after purchasing an additional 372,780 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,066,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,644,351,000 after purchasing an additional 303,502 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,335,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,313,068,000 after purchasing an additional 102,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Linde by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,056,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,218,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $392.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $378.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $374.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.83. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $302.17 and a 52 week high of $395.18. The firm has a market cap of $190.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.88.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total transaction of $482,599.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,158,796.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Linde news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total value of $4,825,440.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,498,541.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total value of $482,599.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,158,796.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. HSBC increased their price objective on Linde from $416.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $420.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $424.50.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

