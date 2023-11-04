Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

LOGI has been the topic of several other reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Logitech International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Logitech International from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.00.

LOGI stock opened at $79.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.76. Logitech International has a 52-week low of $49.63 and a 52-week high of $80.15.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were given a dividend of $1.1876 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 25th. This is a boost from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.98. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. Logitech International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.21%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Logitech International by 123.1% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 25,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 14,016 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Logitech International in the first quarter worth $385,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 50.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 55.2% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 592,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,469,000 after buying an additional 210,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 55.8% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 61,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after buying an additional 21,942 shares during the last quarter. 38.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

