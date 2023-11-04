Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.21 to $1.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $710 million to $713 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $713.08 million. Lovesac also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $1.21-$1.75 EPS.

Lovesac Price Performance

NASDAQ LOVE opened at $17.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $267.21 million, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 2.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.24 and its 200-day moving average is $23.36. Lovesac has a one year low of $14.18 and a one year high of $30.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Lovesac in a research note on Friday, September 1st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Andrew R. Heyer bought 3,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.74 per share, with a total value of $81,916.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 231,062 shares in the company, valued at $5,023,287.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lovesac

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Lovesac by 127.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 22,872 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Lovesac by 39.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 17,615 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Lovesac by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Lovesac during the first quarter worth $1,631,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Lovesac by 54.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter.

About Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 40 states of the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops.

