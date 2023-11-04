Luisa Catanzaro Purchases 17,500 Shares of Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (ASX:HVN) Stock

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (ASX:HVN – Get Free Report) insider Luisa Catanzaro bought 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$3.69 ($2.35) per share, with a total value of A$64,575.00 ($41,130.57).

Harvey Norman Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.79, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Harvey Norman Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 12th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. Harvey Norman’s payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

About Harvey Norman

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited engages in the integrated retail, franchise, property, and digital system businesses. It franchises and sells products in various categories, including electrical goods, furniture, computerized communications, bedding and Manchester, kitchen and small appliances, bathroom and tiles, and carpets and floorings.

