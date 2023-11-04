Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,752 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1,152.5% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 34,808 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $12,677,000 after buying an additional 32,029 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 45.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,171 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 225.0% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 124.3% in the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 32.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 63,502 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $23,165,000 after acquiring an additional 15,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ LULU opened at $407.93 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $286.58 and a 52-week high of $419.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $387.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $378.28. The firm has a market cap of $51.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

LULU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $424.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $441.93.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LULU

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $11,220,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,892 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,692. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.