Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their market perform rating on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $3.75 to $2.40 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.94.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Price Performance

Shares of LVLU opened at $2.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.11 and its 200 day moving average is $2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $6.41. The company has a market capitalization of $85.94 million, a PE ratio of -6.48 and a beta of -0.05.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.06). Lulu’s Fashion Lounge had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $106.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.33 million. Research analysts expect that Lulu’s Fashion Lounge will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,204,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,246,000 after purchasing an additional 171,010 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 435.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 37,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 30,779 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the second quarter valued at $39,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 162.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.44% of the company’s stock.

About Lulu’s Fashion Lounge

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, wedding dresses, intimates and sleepwear, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms.

