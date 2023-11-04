Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Sold by TrinityPoint Wealth LLC

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,470 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,288 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Lumentum by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 9,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Lumentum by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 303,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,219,000 after purchasing an additional 14,032 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Lumentum by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 271,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Lumentum by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its position in Lumentum by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 153,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LITE opened at $42.76 on Friday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.35 and a twelve month high of $73.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $370.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.16 million. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a positive return on equity of 12.44%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on LITE. StockNews.com cut Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Lumentum from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Lumentum from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Lumentum from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Lumentum from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.97.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

