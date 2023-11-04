Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) PT Lowered to $55.00

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Rosenblatt Securities from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Lumentum from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Lumentum from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Lumentum from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered Lumentum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Lumentum from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.97.

Shares of LITE stock opened at $42.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 3.74. Lumentum has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $73.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.27, a PEG ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 1.09.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 12.44% and a negative net margin of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $370.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.16 million. Analysts predict that Lumentum will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LITE. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 192.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

