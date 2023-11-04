Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Receives C$12.12 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$12.03.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LUN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$11.50 to C$11.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Lundin Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$8.40 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.90 in a report on Monday, October 16th.

TSE LUN opened at C$8.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.71. Lundin Mining has a 1-year low of C$7.35 and a 1-year high of C$11.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.46, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.30.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The mining company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$790.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$823.32 million. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 6.57%. Equities analysts predict that Lundin Mining will post 1.1490196 EPS for the current year.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

