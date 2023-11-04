Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Upgraded at National Bank Financial

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$13.00 target price on Lundin Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Eight Capital raised Lundin Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.90 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Lundin Mining from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Haywood Securities raised their price target on Lundin Mining from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lundin Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$12.03.

Lundin Mining Trading Down 1.2 %

TSE:LUN opened at C$8.90 on Thursday. Lundin Mining has a 1-year low of C$7.35 and a 1-year high of C$11.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.71.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The mining company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.03). Lundin Mining had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The company had revenue of C$790.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$823.32 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Lundin Mining will post 1.1490196 earnings per share for the current year.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

