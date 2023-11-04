Lutz Financial Services LLC Acquires Shares of 430 Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Lutz Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 8.5% during the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth about $270,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 8.8% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 6.5% during the second quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 20,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 15.6% during the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $673.00 to $722.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $408.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $557.96.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total value of $130,169,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,768,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,404,028,326.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total value of $327,906.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at $2,939,130.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total value of $130,169,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,768,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,404,028,326.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 907,655 shares of company stock valued at $21,078,714,805 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $12.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $567.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,056,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,041,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $569.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $492.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.95, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.33. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $309.20 and a one year high of $629.97.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.87%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

