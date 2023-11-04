Lutz Financial Services LLC Buys 18,799 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Lutz Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,799 shares during the period. Lutz Financial Services LLC owned 0.11% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 516.1% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth about $94,000. Colony Family Offices LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth about $99,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $179,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

DFEM stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.47. 474,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,343. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.80. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $21.04 and a one year high of $25.43.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.