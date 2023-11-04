Lutz Financial Services LLC Buys 40,627 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Lutz Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 593,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,627 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF comprises 4.4% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Lutz Financial Services LLC owned approximately 1.81% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $40,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 114.2% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 90.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 101.7% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYV traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.29. The stock had a trading volume of 74,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,466. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.39. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $59.67 and a 1 year high of $75.02.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

