Lutz Financial Services LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Lutz Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $199.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,238. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.78 and a twelve month high of $210.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $198.84 and a 200 day moving average of $198.09.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

