Lutz Financial Services LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Lutz Financial Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Lutz Financial Services LLC owned 0.41% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF worth $14,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOOV. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 15,813.2% in the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 2,068,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055,554 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 731,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,481,000 after acquiring an additional 55,820 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 563,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,722,000 after acquiring an additional 33,396 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 327,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,090,000 after acquiring an additional 42,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 205,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,199,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period.
Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:VOOV traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $151.91. 91,045 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,646. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $135.71 and a 1 year high of $161.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $150.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94.
Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
