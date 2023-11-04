Lutz Financial Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Lutz Financial Services LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,462 shares during the period. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $6,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VGSH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,493.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after buying an additional 73,798 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $943,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 7,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.71. 3,170,986 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,046,776. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.31 and a 52-week high of $58.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.80.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1788 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

