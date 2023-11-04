Lutz Financial Services LLC Decreases Stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Lutz Financial Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,833 shares during the quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC owned about 0.06% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $5,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFUV. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $95,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Essential Planning LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $209,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,068. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.95 and its 200 day moving average is $34.08. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52-week low of $31.56 and a 52-week high of $36.22.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

