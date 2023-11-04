Lutz Financial Services LLC Grows Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Lutz Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,111 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 10.6% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $98,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOO. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 859.6% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% in the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $47,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $3.66 on Friday, reaching $399.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,981,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,982,289. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $340.00 and a twelve month high of $422.15. The company has a market cap of $319.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $399.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $397.85.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

