Lutz Financial Services LLC Has $11.15 Million Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Lutz Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 837 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Lutz Financial Services LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $11,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 81,862.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 197,270,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,438,394,000 after purchasing an additional 197,029,871 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 104,825.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,540,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,495,000 after purchasing an additional 10,530,730 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 397.5% in the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 899,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,336,000 after purchasing an additional 718,386 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,268,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,585,000 after purchasing an additional 576,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,494.5% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 451,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,304,000 after purchasing an additional 422,823 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IUSV traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.11. The stock had a trading volume of 620,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,015. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12 month low of $68.35 and a 12 month high of $81.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.33.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.4426 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.