Lutz Financial Services LLC Has $14.33 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Lutz Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 527,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,045 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Lutz Financial Services LLC owned 0.07% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $14,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 102,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 53,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 45,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 27,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:DFAC traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $26.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,556,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,690. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.43 and its 200 day moving average is $26.51. The company has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $23.60 and a 52 week high of $28.24.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

