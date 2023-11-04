Lutz Financial Services LLC Has $20.28 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Lutz Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 2.2% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Lutz Financial Services LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $20,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 212.7% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $157.17. 686,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 673,610. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $140.32 and a 12-month high of $167.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.29.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

