Lutz Financial Services LLC Has $3.59 Million Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Lutz Financial Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,796 shares during the period. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 87,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,361 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 58,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 21.9% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,133,000. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 26.0% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 169,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,151,000 after buying an additional 34,934 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $1.81 on Friday, hitting $77.59. 6,394,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,226,196. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $94.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.81.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

