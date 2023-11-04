Lutz Financial Services LLC Has $37.92 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Lutz Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 501,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,784 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 4.1% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Lutz Financial Services LLC owned 0.11% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $37,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 206.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, 25 LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:VCSH traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.34. 4,414,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,972,998. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.66 and a twelve month high of $76.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.10 and a 200 day moving average of $75.52.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.2147 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.