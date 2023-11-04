Lutz Financial Services LLC Has $4.11 Million Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Lutz Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,212 shares during the period. Lutz Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $4,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Trust increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 28,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter.

ISTB stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.57. 637,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,500. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $45.37 and a 52 week high of $47.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.63.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

