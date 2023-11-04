Lutz Financial Services LLC Has $409,000 Stock Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Lutz Financial Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,808 shares during the quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 48,156,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,616,000 after buying an additional 24,488,897 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,059,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,590,000 after purchasing an additional 252,615 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,894,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,041 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,732,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,337,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,583,000 after purchasing an additional 141,059 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $18.25. The company had a trading volume of 4,294,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,880,245. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $21.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.07 and a 200-day moving average of $18.89.

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

