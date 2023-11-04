Lutz Financial Services LLC Has $67.42 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Lutz Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 927,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,147 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises 7.3% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Lutz Financial Services LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $67,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $836,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,047,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,970,000 after acquiring an additional 71,096 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 9,401 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 166,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,089,000 after acquiring an additional 51,502 shares during the period. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 592.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 31,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 26,658 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $69.80. The company had a trading volume of 7,995,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,645,798. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $67.99 and a 52-week high of $74.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.54.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.1925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

