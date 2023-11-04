Lutz Financial Services LLC Has $7.51 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Lutz Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.59. 2,398,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,320,718. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.33. The company has a market capitalization of $97.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $130.89 and a 12 month high of $147.73.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

