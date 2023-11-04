Lutz Financial Services LLC Has $70.86 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Lutz Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,110 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 7.6% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Lutz Financial Services LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $70,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,232,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $569,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $4.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $247.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,261,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,152. The company has a market capitalization of $68.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.62. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $231.49 and a 12 month high of $273.73.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.