Lutz Financial Services LLC Has $70.86 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Lutz Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,110 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 7.6% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Lutz Financial Services LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $70,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,232,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $569,000.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $4.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $247.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,261,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,152. The company has a market capitalization of $68.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.62. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $231.49 and a 12 month high of $273.73.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
