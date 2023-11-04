Lutz Financial Services LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Lutz Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,454 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Lutz Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $9,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $887,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 39,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Avion Wealth grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 92,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,572,000 after purchasing an additional 8,829 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $132.09. 335,910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,133. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $131.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.77. The firm has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $123.92 and a 52 week high of $147.74.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.