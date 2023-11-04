Lutz Financial Services LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Lutz Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 911 shares during the quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 80,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,267,000 after buying an additional 5,969 shares in the last quarter. Human Investing LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 266,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,857,000 after purchasing an additional 13,433 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 157,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 171,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.51. 8,225,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,050,490. The company has a market cap of $70.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.25. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $36.88 and a 12-month high of $43.22.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

