Lutz Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Lutz Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 892 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,472 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 42,542 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,209,000 after purchasing an additional 17,430 shares during the last quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 35.0% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 13,618 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.5% in the second quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,416 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $3,258,780.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,617 shares in the company, valued at $28,052,209.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total transaction of $223,844.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,494,328.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $3,258,780.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,052,209.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,824 shares of company stock worth $21,131,844. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on META shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.78.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of META traded up $3.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $314.60. The stock had a trading volume of 16,764,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,723,525. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $330.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $305.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.89. The firm has a market cap of $809.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

