Lutz Financial Services LLC Purchases 430 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Lutz Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 225,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Lutz Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $12,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 22,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peninsula Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 6,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAS traded up $1.22 on Friday, reaching $52.19. 258,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,282. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.28. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $48.66 and a 52 week high of $58.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

