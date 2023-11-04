Lutz Financial Services LLC Purchases 51,631 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Lutz Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 264,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,631 shares during the quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $6,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFIC. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $106,000.

DFIC stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 917,246 shares. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.04.

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

