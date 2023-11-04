Lutz Financial Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Lutz Financial Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,334 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF makes up 1.5% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Lutz Financial Services LLC owned 0.36% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $13,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgeworth LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 16,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,668. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.84. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52 week low of $66.47 and a 52 week high of $86.96.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

