Lutz Financial Services LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Lutz Financial Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 681,735.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 251,713,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,695,163,000 after buying an additional 251,676,310 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 94,998.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 153,374,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,874,217,000 after buying an additional 153,212,783 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,771,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,142,000 after buying an additional 103,391 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 47.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,526,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,588,000 after buying an additional 491,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,374,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,195,000 after buying an additional 10,248 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,401,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,778,796. The firm has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.09. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $82.35 and a twelve month high of $100.72.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

