Lutz Financial Services LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Lutz Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $3.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $436.59. The company had a trading volume of 6,222,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,251,937. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $371.53 and a 12-month high of $461.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $436.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $435.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

