Lutz Financial Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Lutz Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Lutz Financial Services LLC owned 0.08% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $6,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 681.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 22.6% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAT stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.85. The stock had a trading volume of 263,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,769. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a twelve month low of $41.16 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.46 and its 200 day moving average is $45.59.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

