Lutz Financial Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Lutz Financial Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 392.1% during the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $3.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $207.80. 673,354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 639,110. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $209.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.12. The company has a market cap of $51.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.79 and a one year high of $229.34.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.