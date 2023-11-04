Lutz Financial Services LLC Sells 1,177 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV)

Lutz Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Lutz Financial Services LLC owned approximately 1.41% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $11,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVOV. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 204.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded up $1.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.22. The company had a trading volume of 13,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,143. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $71.72 and a 52 week high of $88.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.18.

About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IVOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P mid-cap 400. IVOV was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

