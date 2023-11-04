Lutz Financial Services LLC Sells 1,580 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Lutz Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the period. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,607.7% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

VBR stock traded up $3.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $159.85. 652,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,523. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.46. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $147.94 and a 1 year high of $178.51.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

