Lutz Financial Services LLC Sells 1,632 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Lutz Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,632 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 1.3% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $12,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RHS Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 59,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 49,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $216,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,065,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677,926. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.15. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $43.72 and a twelve month high of $54.38. The company has a market cap of $32.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

