Lutz Financial Services LLC Sells 1,764 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Lutz Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,764 shares during the period. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $4,025,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of SCHA traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.95. 1,125,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 843,361. The firm has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $38.05 and a 12-month high of $46.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.39.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

