Lutz Financial Services LLC Sells 283 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Lutz Financial Services LLC decreased its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Lutz Financial Services LLC owned 0.22% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $6,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 33.9% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $234,000.

Avantis International Equity ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

AVDE stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.94. 250,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,529. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $49.01 and a 1-year high of $59.83.

About Avantis International Equity ETF

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

