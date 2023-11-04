Lutz Financial Services LLC Sells 3,556 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Lutz Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,556 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Lutz Financial Services LLC owned 0.13% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $12,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 167,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,920,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 155,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHM traded up $1.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.81. 568,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,001. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.90. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $62.87 and a 12-month high of $74.30.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.