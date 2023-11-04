Lutz Financial Services LLC Sells 4,246 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Lutz Financial Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 46.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,246 shares during the period. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 119,969,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,853,308,000 after acquiring an additional 51,337,702 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,929,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,982,000 after acquiring an additional 6,004,237 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,520,000. SCS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 9,271.1% in the 1st quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 135.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,659,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,040,000 after acquiring an additional 954,175 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,332,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,259,162. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.10. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $47.65 and a one year high of $49.13.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

