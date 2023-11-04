Lutz Financial Services LLC Sells 996 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Lutz Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 996 shares during the period. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 330.6% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period.

FNDF traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 855,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,486. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $33.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.68 and its 200-day moving average is $32.04.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

