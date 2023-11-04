Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) CEO Purchases $49,996.00 in Stock

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Butcher acquired 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.62 per share, with a total value of $49,996.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 124,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,073,483.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE LXFR opened at $8.61 on Friday. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.17. The stock has a market cap of $231.35 million, a P/E ratio of 41.00 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. Luxfer’s payout ratio is presently 247.62%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Luxfer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Luxfer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luxfer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luxfer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Luxfer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 106.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Elektron and Gas Cylinders.

