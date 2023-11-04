LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE LXP opened at $8.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.71, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.60. LXP Industrial Trust has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $11.92.

Get LXP Industrial Trust alerts:

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $85.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.40 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 2.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

LXP Industrial Trust Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of LXP Industrial Trust

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from LXP Industrial Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. LXP Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is presently 294.13%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LXP. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 142,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 22,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

About LXP Industrial Trust

(Get Free Report)

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LXP Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXP Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.