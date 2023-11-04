Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS.
Magna International stock opened at $53.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.12. Magna International has a 52 week low of $46.71 and a 52 week high of $68.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Magna International by 5.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 905,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,821,000 after acquiring an additional 47,858 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Magna International by 0.5% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 153,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,673,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Magna International by 0.6% during the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 103,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,553,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Magna International by 272.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 72,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 52,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Magna International in the 1st quarter valued at $2,036,000. 62.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.
