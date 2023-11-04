Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Roth Mkm

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Roth Mkm from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MX. TheStreet cut shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Shares of NYSE MX opened at $7.52 on Friday. Magnachip Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $7.07 and a fifty-two week high of $11.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.02.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.18. Magnachip Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $60.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Magnachip Semiconductor will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.39 per share, for a total transaction of $83,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,198. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Magnachip Semiconductor news, insider Young-Joon Kim acquired 10,888 shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.36 per share, for a total transaction of $91,023.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 533,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,209.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert E. Nathan bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.39 per share, for a total transaction of $83,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 68,200 shares in the company, valued at $572,198. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd boosted its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 2.9% in the second quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 217,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 1.7% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,225,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,654,000 after buying an additional 38,241 shares during the period. S Squared Technology LLC lifted its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 673,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,251,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 245.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 57,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 41,195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions.

